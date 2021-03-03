Jane Fonda’s Vietnam Actions Were Worse Than You Think

A newly restored documentary spotlights her despicable Team Communism cheerleading.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B ack around the time Jane Fonda was giving aid and comfort to America’s Communist enemies in North Vietnam, yukking it up with anti-aircraft gunners who shot down our troops — I wonder if there are any laws against that sort of thing — she also headlined an anti-U.S.O. tour. Despising the actual U.S.O. for its policy of giving aid and comfort to American troops, Fonda went on the road with a hippie rebuttal to bolster the chances of the North Vietnamese Stalinists who, after the war turned out the way she wanted it to, forced 300,000 people into prison camps …