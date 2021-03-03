Jane Fonda’s Vietnam Actions Were Worse Than You Think

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B ack around the time Jane Fonda was giving aid and comfort to America’s Communist enemies in North Vietnam, yukking it up with anti-aircraft gunners who shot down our troops — I wonder if there are any laws against that sort of thing — she also headlined an anti-U.S.O. tour. Despising the actual U.S.O. for its policy of giving aid and comfort to American troops, Fonda went on the road with a hippie rebuttal to bolster the chances of the North Vietnamese Stalinists who, after the war turned out the way she wanted it to, forced 300,000 people into prison camps …
A newly restored documentary spotlights her despicable Team Communism cheerleading.
Recommended
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
The Absurd Criticism of Rand Paul’s Rachel Levine Questioning
How likely is it that this dangerous ideological agenda is about to get worse?
Exclusive: 48 Senators Promise to Oppose Any Bill that Funds Abortion
Pro-life lawmakers pledge to resist spending bills that don’t include the Hyde amendment.
Cruz: Actually, It Is Constitutional to Impeach and Convict a Former President
Never mind how he voted.
What Happened to Officer Sicknick?
Democratic impeachment managers have a duty to explain how Officer Sicknick died.
Minnesota Nasty
Minneapolis is a nice city no longer.
The Latest
Trump's War on GOP Critics Not ‘Helpful’ in Effort to Win House, NRCC Chair Says
'He can do whatever he wants,' Emmer said of Trump. 'But I would tell him it’s probably better for us that we keep these people.'
Dr. Seuss Gets Blindsided by a Moral Minority
Remember when the Left was against burying books for ideological reasons?
Senate Committee Split on Becerra for HHS, Nomination Moves to Floor
Becerra faces staunch opposition from Republicans over his stance on abortion.
Warren’s Wealth Tax and the Return of Feudalism
On the menu today: Warren’s wealth tax, SPAC glamor, Puff Bar’s defiance, Subway’s sandwich deal, and autocatalytic inflation.
FBI Director Warns of 'Metastasizing' Domestic Terrorism
Wray did not specify any major attacks besides the Capitol riot that were carried out or prevented.
Iraqi Air Base Hosting U.S. Troops Targeted in Rocket Attacks
The assault on Tuesday came after President Biden ordered strikes on an unofficial crossing at the Syria-Iraq border.