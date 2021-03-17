Joe Biden’s Narrow Mandate

Most votes on major pieces of legislation in 2021 have been close to pure party-line divisions.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hat kind of mandate does Joe Biden have to remake America? At some point, he will hit the limit. It may be a lot more limited than progressive activists would like to believe.

What does a presidential mandate even mean? As I explained four years ago when Donald Trump was gearing up for his term, there are really three kinds of mandate: the executive mandate, the voting-coalition mandate, and the legislative mandate.

The first and simplest is the executive mandate: Is Biden the legitimately elected president of the United States? Just as was true of Trump, he is. He won by the …