Kristi Noem’s Mistake on Fairness in Girls’ Sports

Earlier this month, South Dakota's Republican governor Kristi Noem announced that she was excited to sign House Bill 1217 — the "Women's Fairness in Sports" bill — a state law that would require athletes to compete against individuals of their own biological sex rather than of the gender with which they identify.

The bill, one of more than two dozen such bills introduced in states across the country, is aimed especially at protecting female athletes who, as the result of transgender activism and changing federal policies, are at risk of being forced to compete against biological men who identify as women.

But …