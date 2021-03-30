Let’s Be Honest about Zack Snyder’s Justice League

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oss Whedon and Zack Snyder are quite a pair of personalities to hire for the same project: Picture a concert in which the Go-Go’s open for Metallica. Snyder is a medievalist, all blood and iron. Whedon is a mall rat, all lip gloss and diet soda. That Warner Bros. hired Whedon to finish Snyder’s 2017 Justice League when the latter had to bow out due to family crisis sheds light on corporate hand-wringing about the most valuable property at Hollywood’s most important studio. After Snyder made 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice — the world’s first $850 million-grossing box-office …
A vast improvement from the Whedon cut? Sure. But far from a masterpiece.
