NRPLUS Conference Call with Alexandra DeSanctis and Michael Brendan Dougherty

On March 16, National Review writer Michael Brendan Dougherty spoke with Alexandra “Xan” DeSanctis on an exclusive, members-only NRPLUS conference call.

Michael and Xan discussed the Biden administration’s policy on abortion, hitting everything from the Hyde Amendment to the effects the Equality Act may have on abortion policy. They analyzed the Becerra nomination and what signal that sent to pro-choice voters. They next discussed the dismantling of the cult that was built around Andrew Cuomo during the pandemic, and pointed out the differences between the handling of the allegations against Cuomo and the those against conservatives like Brett Kavanaugh.

