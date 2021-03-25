One GOP Hawk’s Case against Unchecked Presidential War Powers

Mike Gallagher explains why Congress should repeal the 2002 AUMF and pursue war-powers reform.

In the early days of the Biden administration, progressive lawmakers have renewed a push to curtail the president's powers to unilaterally wage war — but they no longer have a monopoly on this campaign.

Conservatives are getting involved, too.

“I don’t see any contradiction between being on the hawkish side of the spectrum, or being a U.S. primacist, and still insisting that the Constitution obtain, particularly in matters of war,” Representative Mike Gallagher told National Review earlier this week. “In fact, I think it undermines American national security not to have congressional buy-in to what we’re doing.”

Lawmakers are focused on repealing and …