One GOP Hawk’s Case against Unchecked Presidential War Powers

By
Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, First Armored Division, and First Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, Illinois Army National Guard, provide security for senior Afghan and coalition military leaders following a key leader engagement in southeastern Afghanistan in 2019. (Master Sergeant Alejandro Licea/US Army)
Mike Gallagher explains why Congress should repeal the 2002 AUMF and pursue war-powers reform.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n the early days of the Biden administration, progressive lawmakers have renewed a push to curtail the president’s powers to unilaterally wage war — but they no longer have a monopoly on this campaign.

Conservatives are getting involved, too.

“I don’t see any contradiction between being on the hawkish side of the spectrum, or being a U.S. primacist, and still insisting that the Constitution obtain, particularly in matters of war,” Representative Mike Gallagher told National Review earlier this week. “In fact, I think it undermines American national security not to have congressional buy-in to what we’re doing.”

