Piers Morgan’s Valiant Stand

Morgan is right — Meghan Markle is a piece of work.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A pparently 41,000 complaints have been filed against Piers Morgan to Ofcom, the U.K.’s communications regulator, which is now investigating the British pundit for recent comments made on Good Morning Britain about Meghan Markle. Reportedly among the complainants was Markle herself. I would be willing to bet that millions more Brits — were it not for the pandemic — would gladly shake Morgan’s hand. I know I would.

But Morgan’s valiance goes even further. After Morgan sparred with his woke GMB co-host on air and stormed off set, the broadcasting company announced that: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now …