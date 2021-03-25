President Biden’s Press Conference: Live Updates

President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., February 10, 2021 (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Biden is holding his first press conference since his January inauguration, ending a seven-week stretch that makes him the longest-serving president to go without a news conference since Calvin “Silent Cal” Coolidge assumed the office nearly 100 years ago.

Reporters are expected to press Biden on a number of hot-button issues, including: the crisis at the border; the recent spate of mass shootings, which have prompted a renewed gun-control push from congressional Democrats; the increasingly boisterous calls from his Democratic allies to kill the filibuster; and the $3 trillion infrastructure-and-jobs package that he is expected to announce next week, which comes on top of the $1.9 trillion COVID-stimulus bill passed earlier this month.

Follow along for live coverage below: