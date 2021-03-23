Raze the Department of Education

A response to Kevin Williamson

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here is nothing wrong with the Department of Education that could not be solved with a tactical nuclear strike.

Earlier this week, my friend and fellow podcaster Kevin Williamson proposed that while the existing Department of Education is a mess, we should not conclude from this that a Department of Education is unnecessary. “Missing from the conversation,” Kevin complained, is a “basic distinction” between these two propositions.

I must disagree. In my view, there is no such distinction to be made, for the ills that Kevin attributes to this Department of Education are the inevitable product of its design and, as, such, …