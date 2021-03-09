Team Biden’s COVID-Vaccine Deceptions

Many of the new administration’s claims about coronavirus vaccines are, at best, politically convenient half-truths.

Can somebody tell President Biden that the election is over? Since he was sworn in six weeks ago, he hasn't stopped denigrating the Trump administration's COVID-19-vaccination program. His statements are unbecoming, counterproductive, and, worst of all, mostly false.

Immediately after January’s inauguration, Biden’s team claimed that Trump had left it no vaccine plan, that Biden would have to “build everything from scratch” and start “from square one.” Dr. Anthony Fauci disputed these claims, and for good reason: In fact, the Trump administration left Biden with two approved vaccines and 17 million doses already administered, the fifth-best vaccination rate in the world …