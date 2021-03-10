The Andrew Cuomo of the Midwest

Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan’s governor, is avoiding accountability for her deadly coronavirus nursing-home policies.

Last August, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer joined New York governor Andrew Cuomo in a statement blasting the Trump administration's Justice Department for daring to request data related to nursing-home deaths in their respective states.

The governors — both Democrats — claimed this was “nothing more than a transparent politicization of the Department of Justice in the middle of the Republican National Convention.”

Whitmer and Cuomo complained that the federal officials simply were targeting their states and several others under Democratic control for partisan purposes.

That wasn’t the reason. Rather, it had to do with governors who put in place dangerous policies impacting nursing …