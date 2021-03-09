The Baseless Attempt to Cancel Winston Churchill

Woke critics are trying to denigrate the eminent Brit, engaging in falsehoods along the way.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen I started writing books about Winston Churchill and his contemporaries 30 years ago, virulent Churchill-hatred was confined to fascists, Marxists, and the swivel-eyed loons of the “green ink brigade” (so called for their vividly penned letters to the editor). Today, however, it has metastasized into the academy and is in danger of becoming received wisdom on the Left there — which in practice in the modern academy means everywhere.

One might have hoped that this vicious new atmosphere of Churchill-hatred that is being actively fostered in our seats of higher learning would at least not have been furthered at Churchill …