The Border-Crisis Deniers

The defenses of Biden’s performance at the border are tendentious or dishonest.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t should be perfectly obvious what’s happening at the border, but the Biden administration and journalistic allies are denying it all the same.

Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been leading the way with a haze of misrepresentations.

On Sunday, he said that Title 42, the public-health authority the Trump administration used to quickly remove migrants during the pandemic, is largely still in place. “The border is closed,” he said. “We are expelling families. We are expelling single adults. And we’ve made a decision that we will not expel young, vulnerable children.”

This is not true. It is a symptom of the crisis …