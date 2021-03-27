The Case for Prosecuting Hunter Biden

The basis for a criminal investigation was already considerable before the sudden emergence of an apparent false statement on a firearms form.

Charles C. W. Cooke had a post this week that said everything that ought to be said about why it would be fitting to prosecute Hunter Biden's apparent making of a false statement on the required firearms application form. I want to add a few points about prosecutorial discretion, the potential of an additional gun crime, and our two-tiered justice system.

The Politico story Charlie cites stresses that prosecutions arising out of false statements on Form 4473 are rare. As Charlie rightly observes, that in itself is a problem (a point Kevin D. Williamson also made a few days ago). Still, …