The CCP’s Desperation Was on Full Display in Alaska

The Chinese delegation led by Yang Jiechi (center), director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, and Wang Yi (second from left), China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister, speak at the opening session of U.S.-China talks in Anchorage, Alaska, March 18, 2021. (Frederic J. Brown/Pool via Reuters)
Why Chinese diplomats threw a tantrum in Anchorage.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen the Chinese Communist Party’s top diplomats met Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national-security adviser Jake Sullivan last night for talks in Anchorage, Alaska, they put on a dishonest tantrum.

During an unscripted squabble, Yang Jiechi, the CCP’s top foreign-affairs official, requested that media remain in the room to cover a second set of remarks by him and Wang Yi, the foreign minister, after Blinken and Sullivan had spoken a second time to rebut a 17-minute-long speech by Yang that far exceeded the agreed-upon two-minute time limit.

“I think we thought too well of the United States. The United States isn’t

