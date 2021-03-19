The CCP’s Desperation Was on Full Display in Alaska

Why Chinese diplomats threw a tantrum in Anchorage.

When the Chinese Communist Party's top diplomats met Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national-security adviser Jake Sullivan last night for talks in Anchorage, Alaska, they put on a dishonest tantrum.

During an unscripted squabble, Yang Jiechi, the CCP’s top foreign-affairs official, requested that media remain in the room to cover a second set of remarks by him and Wang Yi, the foreign minister, after Blinken and Sullivan had spoken a second time to rebut a 17-minute-long speech by Yang that far exceeded the agreed-upon two-minute time limit.

“I think we thought too well of the United States. The United States isn’t …