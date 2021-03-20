NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or reasons I can’t possibly imagine, the media that wouldn’t cover the Hunter Biden scandals before the election have continued to ignore them in the months since his father, their candidate, was elected president. But just to recap a bewildering coincidence, it seems that whenever the Obama administration made then-vice president Joe Biden its point person on foreign policy related to a notoriously corrupt country — say, China, Russia, or Ukraine — people and entities in those countries, for some hard-to-fathom reason, found it expedient to pay Hunter Biden millions of dollars, his patent lack of experience and stability notwithstanding.
The Character Assassination of Elaine Chao
The GOP cabinet official and wife of Mitch McConnell was essentially cleared, but she hardly received the Hunter Biden treatment.
Recommended
Clarence Thomas Delivers Decisive Ruling in Religious-Free-Speech Case
Monday was a bad day in court for universities and other serial violators of the First Amendment.
The Most Scandalous Provision of the $1.9T Biden Boondoggle
It would be difficult to devise a targeted giveaway more likely to inspire popular outrage.
Good News about the Pfizer Vaccine
Pfizer’s effectiveness against the Brazilian, U.K., and South African variants is encouraging news.
Guess Who Just Admitted Harris and Becerra Violated the First Amendment
Surprising briefs emerge in a First Amendment case before the Supreme Court.
The Absurd Criticism of Rand Paul’s Rachel Levine Questioning
How likely is it that this dangerous ideological agenda is about to get worse?
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
The Latest
Slandering the U.S. Military . . . Again
The accusation that the military is full of racists and extremists is false, and damaging.
Good News from the European Museums
Museums in Dublin, London, Paris, and Florence lead in progress, justice, and engagement.
Religious Persecution Abroad Reminds Us Why Religious Liberty Matters
America must stay true to the principle of religious liberty — for ourselves, and as an example for the world.
How Memory Works and Why It Fails
The science behind memory formation and forgetting.
A Man-Made Disaster at the Border
Biden’s luck has run out, and he has only himself to blame.
A Victory, but Miles to Go
Michael Mann suffers a long-overdue setback.