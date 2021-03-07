The Civil War of Wishful Thinking

What does it say about America that the dominant political fantasy of our time is one of violent conflict between our two partisan tribes?

The revolution came. The revolution went.

The QAnon nut-cutlets whom good Republican loyalists expect the rest of us to pretend don’t exist were anticipating a very big day on March 4, when, according to their dotty prophecy, Donald Trump was supposed to sweep back into power, revealing that he had secretly remained president all along.

That scenario, one part soap opera and one part opera buffa . . . did not come to pass.

Some people are taking it pretty hard. It wasn’t as big a disappointment as Dr. Strange’s failing to show up in the finale of WandaVision, and it wasn’t as …