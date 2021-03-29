NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here’s been a strange additive quality to the COVID-19 pandemic. First, health experts said not to wear masks. Then, they told you to wear masks whenever you were indoors and couldn’t socially distance. Then, most states issued guidance approved by their own health departments that required you to wear masks and socially distance at the same time. And suddenly, in deep-blue states, people began wearing masks even when they were completely alone outdoors. Then the authorities told you to wear two masks. At least until you could get the vaccine. And then, on second or third thought, maybe just start …
The COVID Dead-Enders
They say the restrictions never should end. But hey, we’re getting good at lockdowns.
Recommended
The Real Reasons the U.S. Can’t Win Wars Anymore
A response to Bing West.
Clarence Thomas Delivers Decisive Ruling in Religious-Free-Speech Case
Monday was a bad day in court for universities and other serial violators of the First Amendment.
The Most Scandalous Provision of the $1.9T Biden Boondoggle
It would be difficult to devise a targeted giveaway more likely to inspire popular outrage.
Good News about the Pfizer Vaccine
Pfizer’s effectiveness against the Brazilian, U.K., and South African variants is encouraging news.
Guess Who Just Admitted Harris and Becerra Violated the First Amendment
Surprising briefs emerge in a First Amendment case before the Supreme Court.
Biden Signs Executive Order Allowing the U.S. to Fund Global Abortions
The policy was first instated by President Reagan to ensure that taxpayers would not be required to indirectly fund abortions in other countries.
The Latest
The Suez Canal’s History Is Rich with Controversy
The drama of the wedged freighter is just the latest for the critical waterway.
We Can Do Better Than More Suicide
Palliative care is loving suffering people.
The Southern Baptist Convention Confronts Critical Race Theory
The irony: Hip, progressive pastors are discouraging white Christians from fostering or adopting black children.
Don't Cut Seniors' Drug Coverage to Fund Another Spending Spree
Cutting Medicare payments for prescription drugs would hurt seniors and slow drug development in the process.
Why Is Congress Giving Its Powers Away?
The judiciary must act promptly and forcefully to reestablish the constitutional role of Congress in the appropriation process.
Are Illegal Aliens Receiving COVID-19 Relief Checks? Yes
It’s a clear indication that America is simply not serious about enforcing its immigration laws.