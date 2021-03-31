The Democrats’ Shameless Hypocrisy on the Filibuster

As the recent historical record shows, the Democratic Party’s about-face on the filibuster is entirely opportunistic and their claims fact-free.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S enate Democrats have declared war on the filibuster, claiming it’s a response to a recent barrage of Republican filibusters. Senator Dick Durbin, who expressed strong support for the filibuster in an ABC interview in 2018, now says that he has abandoned that support because since that time “Senator McConnell . . . managed to use and abuse the filibuster so many times and stopped the Senate in its track.” Senator Dianne Feinstein has threatened that, if “Republicans continue to abuse the filibuster,” she will introduce reforms to weaken it. Getting right into the act, California senator Alex Padilla, newly appointed …