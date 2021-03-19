The Hand-Wringing Media Freak-Out over Substack

Our arbiters in the fourth estate sound the klaxons over the latest ‘threat’ to their good standing.

T he first rule of Monopoly Club is that nobody else is allowed to be in Monopoly Club.

How else to understand the growing resistance to Substack — an online service that permits writers to bypass the traditional media and distribute newsletters and articles directly to subscribers — than as white-hot antipathy toward an upstart rival? Over the last few weeks, the eyes of the establishment have been focused on the platform and its renegade users, and, boy, have those eyes found it wanting. Summing up the opprobrium, Dr. Sarah Roberts of UCLA described Substack as “a dangerous threat to traditional news …