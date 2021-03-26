The Incomparable Audrey Hepburn

The greatest female movie star of all time suffered greatly along the way, as a lovely new documentary explains.

When it comes to the leading ladies of the big screen, there are two categories: Audrey Hepburn and everyone else. Elegance, warmth, sly intelligence, patrician manners, and larkish approachability she combined like no other. She was the original People's Princess.

Many actors cite unhappy childhoods, but few triumphed over such dire privation as Audrey Hepburn. As we learn in the lovely documentary Audrey, which is streaming on Netflix, both her diplomat father and her aristocrat mother, who split up when she was six, were Fascists. Daddy left the family in Belgium and returned to his native England to become a Blackshirt; …