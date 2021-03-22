The Jim Crow Canard

Stacey Abrams’s indefensible attack on Georgia voting reforms.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S tacey Abrams and like-minded progressives are dumbing down Jim Crow.

In a combination of rank demagoguery and misinformation, they accuse Georgia Republicans of instituting changes in election rules worthy of a hideous period of racial repression.

On CNN earlier this month, Abrams said of these changes, “I do absolutely agree that it’s racist. It is a redux of Jim Crow in a suit and tie.”

“The only connection that we can find,” she continued, “is that more people of color voted, and it changed the outcome of elections in a direction that Republicans do not like. And so, instead of celebrating better access …