The Left Is Wrong: The Filibuster Is Good for Democracy

One of the themes of American life in recent decades has been the continued neglect or even destruction of institutions.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T o witness the current debate over the filibuster is to watch the Senate at war with itself as an institution. As Yuval Levin explored in A Time to Build, one of the themes of American life in recent decades has been the continued neglect or even destruction of institutions, with those who hold positions of power viewing these institutions merely as platforms for their ambition rather than as distinctive entities to be preserved.

This pervasive institutional deterioration provides a grim context for the current debate about going nuclear on the legislative filibuster in the Senate. Over the past 20 years, Washington …