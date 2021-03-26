The Media’s All-In Campaign to Destroy the Filibuster

Who’s really driving this bus?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s we speak, there is no bill on the congressional docket that would provide Democrats an excuse to blow up the filibuster — or, as the media might euphemistically refer to it, “reforming” or “overhauling” the filibuster.

One day, of course, there will be. Democrats, after all, used the filibuster hundreds of times in the past few years. But as far as we know, the party doesn’t have the votes for their election-integrity-killing bill. They don’t have the votes for a gun-restriction bill. Not any bill.

Yet, a casual follower of politics would surely be under the impression that there is a …