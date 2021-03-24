The Never-Ending Persecution of Jack Phillips

They want to break him to send a message. But the Masterpiece Cakeshop owner is standing his ground.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J ack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colo., is back in court. At this rate, the poor man will probably be badgered to his grave.

Phillips earned his unwanted fame after an unelected gaggle of authoritarians at the Colorado Civil Rights Commission embarked on a six-year bigoted crusade to wreck his business after the baker refused to design a specialty cake for a gay-wedding ceremony in 2012.

It is perhaps irrelevant to those of us who believe in religious liberty and free association, but gay marriage hadn’t even been legalized in Colorado or recognized by federal courts at the time. In reality, …