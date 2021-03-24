The Return of Mass Shootings — and Logical Fallacies

The problems with how many on the left view voter fraud, and with how they view gun violence.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f you have ever had a conversation with a Democrat friend about election fraud, you know how it goes:

Caitlyn Moonbeam-D’Vegan: “There isn’t any election fraud.”

Scrooge McJudgy: “Of course there is. A Philadelphia judge of elections just went to jail for rigging an election in exchange for a bribe of $300, which isn’t very much money, even in Philadelphia.”

Caitlyn Moonbeam-D’Vegan: “I never said there wasn’t any election fraud.”

Scrooge McJudgy: “. . .”

Caitlyn Moonbeam-D’Vegan: “But it isn’t widespread.”

Scrooge McJudgy: “Well, it fits the most common definition of ‘widespread,’ inasmuch as it has happened in a lot of elections in a lot of …