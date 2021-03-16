The Split-Screen Presidency

Joe Biden has so far succeeded in distracting the public from the true nature of his party and its policies, but he can’t sustain the ruse forever.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s difficult to hide these days. Time was when a politician could tell two different audiences two different things and get away with it. Now, we live in split screen.

During the recent presidential election, we were treated to a startling illustration of this each time then-candidate Joe Biden told the country he was a moderate, only to be corrected by friendly pundits and devout advocates who, unlike him, seemed to have read his platform. In essence, the year 2020 brought us two candidacies: On the right side of the screen, there was Joe Biden, who talked of decency, unity, moderation, …