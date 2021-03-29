The Suez Canal’s History Is Rich with Controversy

The drama of the wedged freighter is just the latest for the critical waterway.

T he Suez Canal is back in the news, as an enormous container ship has gotten wedged sideways in the canal, blocking all traffic. Controversy surrounding the canal, which connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean via the Red Sea, is nothing new. It has been part of the canal's story since before it opened in 1869.

Canals existed as far back as antiquity in Egypt, so the notion of connecting the two seas had been considered since long before it was technologically feasible. China’s Grand Canal, which developed over many centuries, connected the Yangtze and Yellow Rivers with a system …