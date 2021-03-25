The Systemic Racism of Lockdowns

Progressives have a big blind spot when it comes to racial justice: their own policies.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P rogressives have made ending “systemic racism” their most prominent cause. It’s one they believe in fervently, though alas not fervently enough to see how their own policies contribute to the segregation and suffering of poor and minority communities.

The past year has given us another case in point: the grossly regressive and racially disparate impact of heavy-handed lockdown measures.

The most important metric for judging the success of any policy is cost-benefit analysis. So let’s look first at the benefits of heavy-handed lockdown measures in California versus the much lighter approach taken in Florida, particularly since the summer of 2020.

The following two …