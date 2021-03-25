The Unions Are Hemorrhaging Members. Thanks, Janus

Nationally, public-sector unions may have lost nearly one in five dues-paying members.

Editor’s Note: This is the second article in a series of occasional pieces on the political impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 Janus ruling, which affirmed the rights of government employees who had been forced to pay fees to unions that subsidized political candidates and causes contrary to their principles. The first article can be found here.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T hese may not seem like rough times for public-sector unions, but do not be fooled.

True: Not letting a crisis go to waste, national and big-city teachers’ operations such as the NEA and AFT — which fund and wield immense control in the Democratic …