The Vaccine Race Matters

The European Union is crashing into a vaccine debacle.

The race to vaccinate has major political and economic consequences. Handling the process competently is a sign of the trustworthiness of governments in a crisis. And the sooner national populations feel comfortable going out into the world again, the sooner national economies can begin sprinting toward a real recovery.

Israel is the obvious vaccine champion so far and is rapidly reopening. But among other world powers, a split is happening.

As I write, 12 percent of the U.S. population is now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Nearly 60 million Americans — roughly 22 percent of the population — have received at least the …