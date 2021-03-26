Trump Claims There Was ‘Zero Threat’ at Capitol on January 6

But rioters savagely attacked the cops, and it’s on video. Let’s roll the tapes.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D uring a Fox News interview on Thursday night, Donald Trump said of the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol: “Right from the start, it was zero threat.”

The former president added that those who entered the Capitol “shouldn’t have done it,” but he said “some of them went in, and they are hugging and kissing the police and the guards. They had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in, and then they walked in and they walked out.”

It’s certainly true that some people who entered the Capitol met no police resistance, but the claim that the storming …