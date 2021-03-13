Trump Judge Strikes a Blow for Federalism — for Now

If only we could be confident that the higher courts will agree with Judge Barker’s conclusion that, ‘Although the COVID-19 pandemic persists, so does the Constitution.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s president, Donald Trump was many things. Limited-government, constitutional conservative was not one of them. He had a non-lawyer populist’s grasp of our fundamental law.

Fortunately, the best thing about Trump’s presidency was his delegation of judicial nominations to actual limited-government conservatives, who were committed to seating constitutionalist judges: originalists who believe the Constitution means what it says, in accordance with what the words were understood to mean when they were ratified. Through the intercession of Mitch McConnell, Trump got 234 of those judges confirmed, including, of course, three on the nation’s highest court. They should be shoring up the Constitution’s …