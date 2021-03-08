Vaccine Passports Are a Terrible Idea

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE G overnor Andrew Cuomo is piloting a program in which New Yorkers will get an “Excelsior Pass,” which would function as an internal COVID passport. It would put a secure QR code on your phone or a printed sheet of paper, confirming you had the vaccine or a recent negative COVID test, allowing you to enter spaces. If you want to get into Madison Square Garden to see the Knicks or into the Barclay’s Center to see the Nets, you need to create a relationship between your medical data, IBM, your phone, and the NBA. Cuomo hopes it will fast-track reopening.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?
If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.