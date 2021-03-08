Vaccine Passports Are a Terrible Idea

They would extend the miseries of COVID well into a time when the vaccine has largely obviated them.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE G overnor Andrew Cuomo is piloting a program in which New Yorkers will get an “Excelsior Pass,” which would function as an internal COVID passport. It would put a secure QR code on your phone or a printed sheet of paper, confirming you had the vaccine or a recent negative COVID test, allowing you to enter spaces. If you want to get into Madison Square Garden to see the Knicks or into the Barclay’s Center to see the Nets, you need to create a relationship between your medical data, IBM, your phone, and the NBA. Cuomo hopes it will fast-track reopening.

