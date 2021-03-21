We Need a Department of Education

Just not this one.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C onservatives have hated the Department of Education since it was founded, and before it was founded, we preemptively hated the notion of it.

It is not difficult to see why.

The Department of Education was a Jimmy Carter project, and Ronald Reagan ran in 1980 promising to abolish it. Tip O’Neill, the Democratic Speaker of the House and principal architect of those “Reagan deficits,” had other ideas, and, though Reagan kept up the pressure (in his 1982 State of the Union speech, he promised to “dismantle” the department), he was unsuccessful. When Reagan ran for reelection in 1984 (winning 49 states in …