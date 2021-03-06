Why Cuomo Cooked the Books on Nursing-Home Deaths

The fantasy-hero governor’s team lies about lying. Why?

They even lied about lying. That would be a fitting epitaph for Andrew Cuomo's administration. An epitaph could be useful to have. We may end up needing one sooner rather than later.

The governor’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, recently confessed to state lawmakers that Cuomo had misled them about the true extent of COVID-related nursing-home deaths. Administration officials had done this, she said, because they “froze.” They were paralyzed by the prospect that Donald Trump’s Justice Department could politicize the information if it were revealed.

In admitting that the administration had lied, though, Cuomo officials were still lying.

Yes, they had indeed concealed …