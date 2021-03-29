Yes, You Can Be Pro-Life and Pro-AR-15

Those who argue otherwise grossly misrepresent the viewpoint to which they are pretending to respond.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘Y ou cannot be pro-life and pro-AR15 at the same time.” So says Stanford professor Michael McFaul, echoing a line that is thrown around the political arena each and every time Americans debate gun control. Like those whom he is channeling, McFaul is wrong. Worse still, he is repeating a cheap slogan that is designed to appeal to people who are neither pro-life nor pro-AR-15, and, in turn, to short-circuit the debate with half-witted question-begging. The sole effect of McFaul’s contribution will be to have made us all dumber and less precise in our thinking.

McFaul’s claim rests upon a comparison of …