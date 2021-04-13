A Police-Involved Shooting Sparks an Instant Riot: The New Normal Response

Protesters run among tear gas while they rally outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minn., April 12, 2021. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Facts don’t matter to mobs who, long term, are harming the very people they claim to care about.

By now, it’s a ritual of contemporary American life — a police-involved shooting followed by a riot.

Police in Brooklyn Center, Minn., shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last weekend, leading to a violent siege of the police headquarters and looting of businesses.

This dynamic is now widely accepted as the norm. Any officer-involved shooting — no matter how justified or illicit, whether we know everything about the circumstances or nothing at all — is simply assumed to be the occasion for mayhem.

Advertisement

This reflex toward disorder has contributed to the nightmarish descent of much of urban America, which is experiencing a historic surge in murders. Brooklyn Center is especially fraught because it is a suburb just outside Minneapolis, the city devastated by riots in the wake of the death of George Floyd last year and on edge during the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, the cop charged with killing him.

Videos of controversial shootings can be misleading, but the body-camera footage from Brooklyn Center seems clear enough. The cops are handcuffing Daunte Wright outside the driver-side door when he begins to struggle and gets back into his car. As he’s starting to drive away, an officer yells, “Taser!” before shooting him with her pistol — and expressing disbelief that she’d just shot him instead of tasing him.

This is a mind-boggling and horrifying mistake that should lead to all sorts of questions about how officers are trained in the locality. But it doesn’t justify trashing a Foot Locker or O’Reilly’s store, among other business establishments, or throwing projectiles at the cops.

The godawful shooting doesn’t support the dominant narrative of racist police hunting down young black men. The cop’s tone, after she realizes what she’s done, is one of instant remorse.

Not that the facts matter much in these cases. The violence and looting began in Brooklyn Center before anyone knew with any specificity what had happened.

These spasms of destruction are not, as their apologists maintain, relatively cost-free acts. Every indication is that lawlessness begets more lawlessness, hurting the very people that purveyors of anti-police outrage say they want to help and protect.

Advertisement

Crime was already increasing in Minneapolis last year, perhaps because of the pandemic, but it took off after the death of George Floyd and subsequent riots. The city saw its most murders since 1995, when it was nicknamed “Murderapolis.” In its wisdom, the uber-progressive city council cut funding for the police, even as the force was depleted by retirements.

Not surprisingly, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the rise in violent crime hit poor neighborhoods hardest. A new study released on the Social Science Research Network examines cities with Black Lives Matter protests from 2014 to 2019 and finds that lethal use of force by cops declined enough to account for roughly 300 fewer deaths. On the other hand, the study finds a 10 percent increase in homicides, resulting in 1,000–6,000 more deaths.

If this is accurate, is there anyone who’s comfortable with this blood-soaked trade, which reduces police killings at the cost of, at the very least, hundreds and perhaps thousands of additional murders of young African-American men?



Advertisement

Advertisement

The study hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed, although its findings are broadly consistent with the experience of cities such as Ferguson, Mo., and Baltimore. It doesn’t include last year’s nationwide unrest that coincided with an increase in murders nationally of 30 percent.

There must be a better way. It would start by not smearing the police as murderers after every shooting. It would include the strongest possible condemnation of any violence in the streets, rather than the muddled, euphemistic practice of referring to protests that descend into riots and looting as “largely peaceful.” It would acknowledge the absolute necessity of robust policing to protect the most violence-plagued neighborhoods.

Brooklyn Center suggests, instead, that the downward spiral won’t soon end.

© 2021 by King Features Syndicate