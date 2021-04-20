Anthony Fauci’s Misadventures in Fortune Telling

Dr. Fauci may be a fine immunologist, but his crystal ball has failed him on many occasions.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J anuary 21, 2020 [asked about the coronavirus by Greg Kelly on Newsmax TV]: “This is not a major threat to the people of the United States and this is not something that the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about.”

January 26, 2020 [interviewed by John Catsimatidis, a radio host in New York, who asked whether “the American people . . . should be scared”]: “I don’t think so. The American people should not be worried or frightened by this. It’s a very, very low risk to the United States, but it’s something we, as public-health officials, …