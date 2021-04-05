Anyone Using the ‘Jim Crow’ Charge as a Political Weapon Should Hang His Head in Shame

The ridiculously over-the-top accusation is shameful and self-discrediting.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s axiomatic in American political debate that anyone calling someone a Nazi has automatically lost.

Resorting to the Nazi charge is a sign of rhetorical and intellectual desperation. It shows an inability or unwillingness to make distinctions, since whatever is being condemned is unlikely ever to be anything like Nazism. Finally, it exhibits a moral bankruptcy by taking the unspeakable suffering of countless millions of people and using it to make what is typically a cheap argument for self-serving ends.

It’s time to begin to think of invocations of Jim Crow in the contemporary debate as just as loathsome and self-discrediting as …