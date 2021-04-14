Beware Biden’s Ghost-Gun Protocol

The misguided campaign to clamp down on homemade firearms presents a slippery slope.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S ince before the United States existed as an independent nation, Americans have been making firearms at home. If President Biden’s proposed limitations on “ghost guns” take the form that the gun-control movement hopes they will, this centuries-long practice will soon be brought to a close. Anyone who wishes to avoid the imposition of yet another federal fence around their rights should be watching this development with apprehension.

The gun-control group Everytown describes a “ghost gun” as a “a do-it-yourself, homemade gun made from easy-to-get, unregulated building blocks . . . made by an individual, not a federally licensed manufacturer or importer.” …