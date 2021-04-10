Beware the Islamist Underbelly

Organizations with more than passing connections to terrorist groups remain largely free to operate in western nations.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T ucked away in the east of London, Store Street is just a short walk from the enormous Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, built for London’s triumphant hosting of the 2012 Games. The squat, unremarkable home in a cul-de-sac at number 32, however, lives in a rather more dangerous world. It is from here that, for many years, dozens of businesses and charities, controlled by British representatives of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, have been incorporated and managed.

Trustees of organizations registered at the address include Mohammad Sawalha, a representative of Hamas’s political bureau; Mohammad Jamil Hersh, an Israeli-sanctioned terror activist; Zaher Birawi, …