Be Warned: Biden Aims to Outshine Obama as a Progressive Reformer

As a likely one-term POTUS, he is aiming for ‘greatness’ — fast. And the country may pay the price.

In looking at the nearly $5 trillion in proposed spending in the Biden budget, people are wondering, "What happened to the Joe Biden who ran for president by citing his 36-year record as a moderate dealmaker in the Senate?"

The answer is that, at age 78, he has bought into the belief that he has only a little time to become a transformational president and leave a legacy of “greatness.” In Washington speak, that means adding to the size of government and ridding oneself of any notion you can spend too much money.

As National Review editor Rich Lowry points out, bills …