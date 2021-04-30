Biden’s Con against America

One-hundred days in, Biden’s radical presidency makes clear that his campaign was, in fact, a fraud.

"It's the unspoken Biden formula," reports Axios. "Talk like a rosy bipartisan; act like a ruthless partisan."

Indeed, it is. And to this maxim we might add a few others. Talk like a moderate; act like a radical. Talk about normality; act like a revolutionary. And, at all stages, aggressively hide the ball. Progressive pundits have taken to saying that Biden poses a problem for conservatives because he is so “boring.” That’s one way of looking at it, certainly. Another is that he is a fraud. The man who ran on a return to normalcy — and whose party avoided unified …