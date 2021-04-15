Biden’s Decidedly Unwoke War on Drugs

In a slap in the face to the minority voters who were crucial to his election, the president has held fast to the failed, punitive drug policies of the past.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S cience fiction and comedy work in similar ways: You can have as unlikely and outlandish a premise as you like, but the details of your story have to work logically and philosophically within the context of that premise — otherwise, you end up with midi-chlorians or The Hangover Part II.

Politics, our lowest form of literature (somewhere between reality show and professional wrestling), operates under similar constraints, as Joe Biden (the role the late Leslie Nielsen was born to play) is discovering to his discomfort.

Joe Biden’s character summary is, briefly, “Woke FDR.” But this is a comedy, and so Biden, …