Biden’s Green Pie in the Sky

The president’s climate goals face insuperable obstacles — and the administration isn’t discussing any of them.

Yesterday, President Biden unveiled his American Families Plan before a joint session of Congress. Together with the rest of his infrastructure plan, it represents a warm embrace of the Green New Deal's approach: heavy on government social programs, vague on climate change. Though the American Families Plan doesn't mention climate or clean energy, Biden pledged in his speech to reduce America's carbon emissions.

Specifically, the administration is gearing up to propose a new Energy Efficiency and Clean Electricity Standard, with a new goal of achieving zero carbon emissions from electricity by 2035. The name harkens back to Obama’s Clean Power Plan, …