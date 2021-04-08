NR PLUS White House

Biden’s Gun-Control Theater

By
President Biden is flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland as he announces executive actions on gun violence prevention at the White House in Washington, April 8, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
The administration’s pointless and politically obtuse announcement will do nothing but rile up gun owners.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE U nable once again to resist the left flank of his party’s base, Joe Biden has walked directly into a trap. “Today,” the White House proclaims in a press release, “the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing six initial actions to address the gun violence public health epidemic.” “The President,” it confirms, “is committed to taking action.”

A more accurate dispatch might have read: Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is achieving nothing of consequence while riling up some of the most committed voters in the country and damaging an oft-deployed progressive talking point about the infrequency of gun-control measures.

All of the policy meat in Biden’s

