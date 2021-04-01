Biden’s ‘Infrastructure’ Scam

The problem is not federal infrastructure spending per se, but ‘infrastructure’ bills that are in fact political slush-funds.

Even though I live in a big city, I am a big fan of being in the middle of nowhere.

But when you live in a place that is remote or rural or both, there are tradeoffs — in exchange for space and privacy and sitting in traffic jams only when they involve livestock, you give up some of the things that go along with having lots of people living close together. I love Terlingua, Texas, but it’s a five-hour drive from the nearest Starbucks — and, more to the point of this week’s news, the Internet service there isn’t great, …