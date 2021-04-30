Biden’s Pandemic Report Card at 100 Days

Our vaccination achievements deserve celebration, but Biden’s role in them has been pretty small.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Biden will probably spend the rest of his days bragging about how his administration ended the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, the more than 200 million doses administered represent a major accomplishment, and a big reason why the pandemic is less menacing in American daily life as summer approaches.

But the Biden administration’s management of the national vaccination effort was messier and more haphazard than the president or his fans would like to admit, with plenty of missteps, exaggerations, confusion, contradictory advice, and stumbles along the way.

The day Biden took office, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said manufacturers had …