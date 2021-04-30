Biden’s State-Run Media Are on the Job

It’s strange. For some reason, reporters abandoned their mission of persistently antagonizing those in power, right around the time of Inauguration Day.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne might be able to overlook the political media’s five-year abandonment of basic journalistic standards — the corrosive embrace of “Russian collusion” conspiracies, the slew of anonymously sourced “scoops” that failed to materialize, the refusal to properly correct those mistakes or be transparent about them, the concerted cover-up of left-wing riots, a sloppy and selective “fact-checking” scam . . . for starters — if their antagonism toward the Trump administration had been fueled by a duty to hold those in power accountable. But Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office should have disabused everyone of that notion.

The press corps has …